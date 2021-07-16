HC pulls up Centre for not filing reply to plea seeking to de-seal Nizamuddin Markaz

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Friday pulled up the Centre for not filing its reply on a plea by Delhi Waqf Board seeking to de-seal the Nizamuddin Markaz building where the Tablighi Jamaat congregation was held amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Do you want to file or not?” justice Mukta Gupta said.

The court noted that the Centre had earlier filed only a short status report on the opening of the Bangley Wali Masjid for the month of Ramzan.

Advocate Rajat Nair, appearing for the Centre, said he would file a short reply to the petition. The court granted three weeks to the Board to file its rejoinder to the reply. The matter was listed for further hearing on September 13.

The board, in its plea filed through advocate Wajeeh Shafiq, contended that even after Unlock-1 guidelines permitted religious places outside containment zones to be opened, the Markaz -- comprising the Bangley Wali Masjid, Madarsa Kashif-ul-uloom and attached hostel -- continues to be locked up.

It has further contended that even if the premises is part of any criminal investigation or trial, keeping it “under lock as an out of bound area” was a “primitive method” of enquiry.

On April 15, the court had allowed 50 people to offer namaz five times a day at Nizamuddin Markaz during Ramzan, saying there is no direction in the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) notification to close down places of worship.

The court allowed namaz to be offered on “first floor above the basement” of the mosque, making it clear that it has to be “strictly in accordance” with the DDMA’s April 10 notification and other standard operating protocols.

Several FIRs have been registered under the Epidemic Diseases Act, the Disaster Management Act, Foreigners Act and various provisions of the penal code in connection with the Tablighi Jamaat event held at the Markaz and the subsequent stay of foreigners there during the Covid-19 lockdown last year.