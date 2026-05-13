...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Headless torsos of man and woman found under a bridge in Kaimur

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Ramgarh police station and marks the second such case reported in the area within three days.

Published on: May 13, 2026 10:44 pm IST
By Prasun K Mishra, Bhabua
Advertisement

Police recovered the severed headless torsos of a man and a woman from beneath a bridge in Bihar’s Kaimur district, intensifying concerns over a series of gruesome killings in the region. Officials suspect the murders were carried out elsewhere and the body parts dumped to conceal the victims’ identities.

Representative image. (HT File)

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Ramgarh police station and marks the second such case reported in the area within three days.

Earlier on Sunday, police had recovered the dismembered remains of a child aged around 10–12 years and another individual from the Durgawati River beneath a bridge on the Mohania–Buxar National Highway near Panserwan village. Their bodies had reportedly been cut into 18 pieces and stuffed into two suitcases. Police are still trying to identify the victims, as no missing person complaints matching the descriptions have been registered either in Kaimur district or neighbouring districts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, locals travelling along the Vishwakarma Canal road near Abhaide village noticed foul smell around 9 pm on Tuesday and discovered two fertiliser sacks lying beneath a bridge about 100 metres apart. They alerted the police immediately.

Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams from Patna, district intelligence personnel, and dog squads have been deployed as part of the investigation.

Police said no missing person reports linked to the victims have surfaced from any police station in the district so far. Authorities have now sought information from bordering districts in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The SP said police suspect both incidents may be interconnected and that the four victims could belong to the same family. Investigators believe the murders were premeditated and the bodies deliberately mutilated and dumped at separate locations to prevent identification.

The repeated recovery of mutilated bodies has triggered panic and concern among local residents.

 
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Headless torsos of man and woman found under a bridge in Kaimur
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Headless torsos of man and woman found under a bridge in Kaimur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.