Headless torsos of man and woman found under a bridge in Kaimur

Police recovered the severed headless torsos of a man and a woman from beneath a bridge in Bihar’s Kaimur district, intensifying concerns over a series of gruesome killings in the region. Officials suspect the murders were carried out elsewhere and the body parts dumped to conceal the victims’ identities.

Representative image. (HT File)

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The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Ramgarh police station and marks the second such case reported in the area within three days.

Earlier on Sunday, police had recovered the dismembered remains of a child aged around 10–12 years and another individual from the Durgawati River beneath a bridge on the Mohania–Buxar National Highway near Panserwan village. Their bodies had reportedly been cut into 18 pieces and stuffed into two suitcases. Police are still trying to identify the victims, as no missing person complaints matching the descriptions have been registered either in Kaimur district or neighbouring districts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, locals travelling along the Vishwakarma Canal road near Abhaide village noticed foul smell around 9 pm on Tuesday and discovered two fertiliser sacks lying beneath a bridge about 100 metres apart. They alerted the police immediately.

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{{^usCountry}} Ramgarh station house officer Hari Prasad Sharma and Kaimur Superintendent of Police (SP) Hari Mohan Shukla reached the spot and supervised the recovery operation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ramgarh station house officer Hari Prasad Sharma and Kaimur Superintendent of Police (SP) Hari Mohan Shukla reached the spot and supervised the recovery operation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police found the torsos of a man and a woman, each severed into multiple pieces and packed inside the sacks. The heads, hands, and legs were missing. Officers conducted an extensive search in the surrounding area for the remaining body parts but were unsuccessful. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police found the torsos of a man and a woman, each severed into multiple pieces and packed inside the sacks. The heads, hands, and legs were missing. Officers conducted an extensive search in the surrounding area for the remaining body parts but were unsuccessful. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Investigators believe the missing limbs may have been disposed of at different locations to destroy evidence and delay identification. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators believe the missing limbs may have been disposed of at different locations to destroy evidence and delay identification. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A yellow shirt found on the male torso has provided investigators with a possible lead, as police suspect it was stitched by a tailor in Ramgarh. A sari was wrapped around the woman’s torso. Police have summoned local tailors for questioning in an effort to trace the victims. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A yellow shirt found on the male torso has provided investigators with a possible lead, as police suspect it was stitched by a tailor in Ramgarh. A sari was wrapped around the woman’s torso. Police have summoned local tailors for questioning in an effort to trace the victims. {{/usCountry}}

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Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams from Patna, district intelligence personnel, and dog squads have been deployed as part of the investigation.

Police said no missing person reports linked to the victims have surfaced from any police station in the district so far. Authorities have now sought information from bordering districts in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The SP said police suspect both incidents may be interconnected and that the four victims could belong to the same family. Investigators believe the murders were premeditated and the bodies deliberately mutilated and dumped at separate locations to prevent identification.

The repeated recovery of mutilated bodies has triggered panic and concern among local residents.

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