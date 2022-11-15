Hearing on homebuyers’ plea: Court pulls up LDA over ‘illegal’ building on Nazul land

Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Tuesday sought reply from the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on what steps were taken to stop the construction by Yazdan Builders on a Nazul land.

The court also asked the authority about the action taken against the officials who were responsible for the construction.

A division bench of Justice Om Prakash Shukla and Justice Attau Rahman Masoodi took the LDA to task for turning a blind eye to the construction of the six-floor building on a Nazul land on Prag Narayan Road in the state capital.

The court also asked the builder to provide documents regarding the conditions under which the land was taken on lease.

The next hearing on the issue will be on Wednesday.

Flat owners at Yazdan apartment had filed a petition in the high court after the LDA started demolishing the residential apartment building with 48 flats.

