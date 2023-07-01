Rain lowers mercury in Sangam city, water-logging creates problems

With the much-awaited arrival of monsoon, Sangam city witnessed heavy rain that started on Thursday night and continued intermittently throughout the day on Friday. Because of the incessant downpour, the routine life got thrown out of gear.

Waterlogged roads of Sangam city on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday rains worsened the conditions as several localities and important roads witnessed knee-deep water because of waterlogging. Traffic jams on various roads and disruption in power supply deprived some localities of potable water too.

However, according to the Meteorological department, rains have led to a steep dip in the mercury too. The maximum temperature of the city, which was recorded above 40 degrees till the start of this week, was 29.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday and on Friday was recorded 32 degrees Celsius, 4 degrees below normal.

The city received 45 millimeters (mm) of rainfall in the past 24 hours. Likewise, the maximum level of relative humidity was 100% while the minimum was 89%.

Although the overcast conditions were dominating the blue sky of the city since the start of this week, the city witnessed heavy rains only on Thursday night and for the entire Friday, with few short dry patches.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, heavy rains created problems in various localities of the city. Because of the choked drains, the water overflowed at various areas and at many places people were seen stranded. Several localities, especially several by-lanes of the old city area, witnessed waterlogging. Rainwater entered several houses in these areas causing damage to the property.

In Preetam Nagar, water entered some of the shops from the overflow drains and backflow of the sewer line.

Because of the incessant rains, several of the by-lane roads of localities including Allahapur, Tagore Town, Alopibagh, George Town, Preetam Nagar, Mundera, CMP, Medical crossing, city side of Allahabad Junction, Leader Road, Nakkhas Kohna, Baigan Tola, Niranjan bridge, Rani Mandi, Attarsuiya etc faced waterlogging.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“For the next 48 hours, the city or for that matter the entire northern plains, would continue to receive light to heavy rainfall as this is the first phase of monsoon which is usually strong and loaded with water content,” said Prof AR Siddique, weather expert and a former head of the department of Allahabad University’s Geography department.

Three die due to lightning strikes

PRAYAGRAJ Three people were killed at different places in the district due to lightning strikes since Thursday. Those who died include a youth at Yamuna Ghat in Kareli, a teenager in Dhumanganj and a boy in Kaitha village of Kaundhiyara development block.

According to reports, Rahul Nishad (20), a resident of Jalalpur Bhiti in Kareli, had gone to take a bath in the Yamuna on Thursday evening with friends. During this, he sustained burn injuries due to lightning during heavy rain. His friends informed the family members about the incident and by the time the relatives reached the spot, Rahul had died. Police have sent the dead body for postmortem.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another incident, Anshika (17), daughter of Pankaj Paswan, a resident of Mahilagram locality in Dhumanganj, was enjoying the rain on the roof of her house on Thursday morning when she was struck by lightning and got severely burnt. The relatives took her to SRN Hospital, where the doctors declared her brought dead. Anshika was a student in class 12.

The third death occurred in Kaitha village of Kaundhiyara, where Deshraj Yadav’s nine-year-old son Divyanshu Yadav died due to lightning in the village. Divyanshu had gone to pluck mangoes in the orchard.

ADM (Finance and Revenue) Jagdamba Singh, who is also the district nodal officer in charge of all affairs related to natural disasters said, “Apart from the three deaths which occurred on Thursday, there were no deaths reported in the district on Friday.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON