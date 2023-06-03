Heroin worth 10 crore seized in Assam; one arrested

The Assam police have arrested a man for transporting suspected heroin and seized narcotics worth ₹10 crore from Cachar district, police said on Saturday.

Police said the arrested person was carrying the narcotics in a secret chamber of a 407 truck. (Representative Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said that the arrested person, identified as Sahid Ahmed (32), was carrying the narcotics in a secret chamber of a 407 truck from Karimganj.

The superintendent of police of Cachar district, Numal Mahatta said, “The consignment came from a neighbouring state and the arrested drug peddler was trying to take it to another state, using Assam’s territory. In the initial investigation, it seems, Sahid Ahmed is just obeying order and we are trying to find the actual source.”

“Based on a specific information, the Cachar Police and Karimganj Police on Friday launched an operation and they secretly followed the suspected vehicle, bearing registration number of Mizoram. From Karimganj we followed the vehicle and we stopped it at Silcoorie area of Cachar district on Friday afternoon. There were secret chambers in various parts of the vehicle,” an official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the SP, 1.4 kg Heroin were kept in 100 soap cases. “The estimated price of this seized narcotics will be ₹10 crores in the international markets, as per our assessments,” he said.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the Assam police for their efforts and success against the attempts of drugs supply. Sharing details of the seizure on Twitter, he said, “Commendable teamwork Assam Police. Keep up the good work.”