High court orders judicial probe into activist’s alleged custodial torture

Shiv Kumar was booked along with Nodeep Kaur for allegedly causing hurt, criminal intimidation, rioting, attempt to murder, assault on a public servant, and attempt of snatching during a farmer protest against three agricultural laws passed in September
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:10 PM IST
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday ordered a judicial probe into the alleged custodial torture of labour activist Shiv Kumar.

Additional district and sessions judge (Faridabad) will conduct the probe, said Kumar’s lawyer, Arshdeep Singh Cheema, and additional advocate general, Haryana, Deepak Sabharwal. A detailed high court order was awaited.

Also Read | ‘Did not break any law’: Nodeep Kaur after HC grants bail

Kumar was booked along with Nodeep Kaur for allegedly causing hurt, criminal intimidation, rioting, attempt to murder, assault on a public servant, and attempt of snatching during a farmer protest against three agricultural laws passed in September. The two are out on bail.

Kumar was picked up on January 16 and allegedly detained illegally for seven days before he was produced before a magistrate, said a plea of his father, Rajbir Singh, filed in the high court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into his torture.

The high court’s Tuesday order came on the basis of Kumar’s medical report, which said he suffered two fractures on his hand and foot. The report listed seven injuries out of which two were “grievous” caused by a “blunt object”.

