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Himachal chemists' strike: Patients, attendants face struggle; flag poor stocking at govt pharmacies

Himachal chemists' strike: Patients, attendants face struggle; flag poor stocking at govt pharmacies

Published on: May 20, 2026 06:26 pm IST
PTI |
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Shimla, Patients and their family members on Wednesday said they faced inconvenience here as chemists shut their shops to participate in the one-day strike being observed nationally.

Himachal chemists' strike: Patients, attendants face struggle; flag poor stocking at govt pharmacies

The call for the strike has been given by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists to oppose unregulated practice and deep discounting by online players.

With the majority of private shops shuttered down a large number of them being in the vicinity of hospitals patients said they struggled to find medicines and had to try multiple locations.

Medical stores near the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Kothipura, Bilaspur district, remained closed, causing hardships to patients, particularly to those who had travelled from remote areas for treatment. Some individuals had to return home without buying the prescribed drugs.

Relatives of the patients expressed distress because the medicines prescribed by doctors following examination and treatment at the hospital were unavailable in the surrounding areas.

Jatin, the proprietor of Sheetla Medical Store in Dhalpur, said pharmacies across the country remained closed on Wednesday to oppose the online sale of medicines, and pharmacies in the Kullu district also joined the strike.

President of the District Kullu Chemists' Association, Rishabh Kalia, alleged that medicines are being delivered indiscriminately to homes via online platforms throughout the country, without any strict or appropriate government oversight.

"This has significantly heightened the risks associated with using fake and unverified prescriptions, misusing antibiotics, and the easy availability of narcotic drugs. Furthermore, there is a growing apprehension regarding an influx of counterfeit medicines into the market," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Himachal chemists' strike: Patients, attendants face struggle; flag poor stocking at govt pharmacies
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Himachal chemists' strike: Patients, attendants face struggle; flag poor stocking at govt pharmacies
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