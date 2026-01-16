Himachal CM meets FM Sitharaman, seeks financial support

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Thursday to seek financial support for the state. During the meeting, he requested the Union government to allow additional borrowing of two percent of the gross state domestic product (GSDP), noting that a steep reduction in the revenue deficit grant (RDG) over recent years has severely constrained Himachal Pradesh’s fiscal space. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu calls on Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

Discussing the state’s financial health, Sukhu apprised the Union minister of the memorandum submitted to the 16th finance commission. He urged the Centre to set the annual RDG at a minimum of ₹10,000 crore and stressed the need for a realistic assessment of state revenue and expenditure projections.

Sukhu advocated for the creation of a separate ‘Green Fund’ with an annual allocation of ₹50,000 crore for hill states. He argued that these states serve as the “green frontiers and lungs of north India” and deserve compensation for their ecological services. He also proposed a revised formula for horizontal devolution to increase the weightage given to forest and ecology, suggesting that snow-covered cold deserts above the tree line be included alongside dense forest areas.

Furthermore, Sukhu called for a reframing of the disaster risk index (DRI). He argued that the Himalayan region’s unique topography cannot be equated with other parts of the country, leaving the state underfunded despite facing natural disasters. He demanded a separate DRI and dedicated allocations tailored to the specific needs of hill states.

Protection for apple growers

In a separate push to save Himachal’s apple economy, Sukhu urged Sitharaman to include apples in the ‘special category’ to shield domestic growers from unfair international competition. To protect the interests of over 2.5 lakh families, the CM proposed an immediate ban on all apple imports during Himachal’s peak production window (July to November); an increase in import duty to 100 percent during the off-season to discourage foreign dumping; and the imposition of quantitative restrictions on imports.

Sukhu highlighted that the apple industry generates approximately ₹4,500 crore annually and provides 10 lakh man-days of employment. He expressed grave concern over the free trade agreement (FTA) with New Zealand, saying that imports have surged 2.5 times in the last decade. He specifically criticised the 25 percent duty exemption for New Zealand apples during the April-August window, which he said crashes prices for local growers who rely on cold storage (CA) facilities.

‘”This is not just about fruit, it is about the livelihood and sustenance of 2.5 lakh families and the generation of 10 lakh man-days of employment,” the CM said. “Our small and marginal farmers are being pushed to the brink by trade policies that favor foreign corporations over Indian soil, “ he remarked.

Sukhu slams BJP MPs’ ‘stony silence’

Later, speaking to the media, Sukhu questioned the “stony silence” of Himachal’s BJP leadership and its members of Parliament. He alleged that while his government is lobbying to protect the state’s economy, opposition representatives have failed to effectively raise these issues with the Union government. “The people of Himachal are watching this betrayal by those they sent to Delhi to protect their interests,” he remarked.