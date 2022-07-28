Himachal Congress launches Rojgar Sangharsh Yatra to mark GS Bali’s birth anniversary

The opposition Congress on Wednesday launched its Rojgar Sangarsh Yatra from Nagrota Bagwan on Wednesday to mark the 68th birth anniversary of former minister late GS Bali.

The yatra was flagged off by party’s state in-charge Rajeev Shukla at Bal Mela, a mega event held every year on the birthday of Bali, in presence of co in-charge Sanjay Duttt, national spokesperson Alka Lamba, party secretaries Tajinder Singh Bittu, Sudhir Sharma and Rajesh Dharmani, Vidhan Sabha leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri chairman of Congress’ campaign committee Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other senior state leaders.

The Congress also released its manifesto for unemployed on making six key promises.

The party has promised to set up a ₹680 crore youth start-up fund, urban employment guarantee scheme; old pension scheme for employees; two lakh jobs in health, education and tourism; special package for home-stay, hotel and adventure sports; one lakh jobs in police, nursing, sanitation and forest department and strict action in police constable paper leak case.

The yatra to be led by son of GS Bali and party secretary RS Bali and Shimla (Rural) MLA Vikramaditya Singh will pass through each district of the state registering jobless youth.

Speaking on the occasion, Congress spokesperson Alka Lamba paid tribute to GS Bali on the occasion remembering him as leader of masses.

She also slammed the centre government for ‘misusing’ central agencies to target the opposition leader. She said that the current BJP regime led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was afraid of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and trying to frame them in false cases. She further criticised the government over the Agnipath scheme terming it a betrayal of the youth.

“The people of the country are reeling under inflation; the rupee is falling amid economic crisis but the government is busy targeting opposition leaders by misusing central agencies and running away from debate in the parliament,” she said.

State got failed to provide jobs: Congress

In his address, Congress’ campaign committee head Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu hit out at the state government over the issue of unemployment.

Sukhu said there were more than 11 lakh jobless youth in the state. He said the Agnipath Scheme was a betrayal of the youth who were waiting to join the army after clearing physical and written tests two years ago.

He said Congress President Sonia Gandhi had sacrificed the chair for the country, while Prime Minister Modi was misusing central agencies to save his chair.

Addressing the people, Agnihotri said GS Bali was a mass leader in true sense. Extending best wishes to RS Bali, Agnihotri said hopefully he will fill his father’s shoes and will become a member of state assembly in the coming assembly elections.

He said such a huge crowd in Kangra reflects that the days of state government in the state were numbered.

“The BJP ship is sinking and people are jumping it,” he said, adding that three months later there will be a Congress government in the state.