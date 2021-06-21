Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Himachal plans to inoculate of 1 lakh people against Covid today

By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 12:55 AM IST
The vaccination drive in Himachal Pradesh will gather full momentum on Monday with the state health authorities eying inoculation of one lakh people in a single day.

National Health Mission director Dr Nipun Jindal said as per the guidelines issued by the Centre, vaccination would be done free of cost for the 18-plus population at government jab centres.

As per the state’s strategy, vaccination of healthcare workers, frontline workers, prioritised groups and persons above 45 years of age for the first or second dose shall be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

People of 18-plus age group would be given jabs on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

“The state has gained considerable ground in the past one week in the vaccination of its 18-45 population and till date has vaccinated around 2.92 lakh people of this group,” said Jindal.

809 jab centres to be set up

It was further informed that the number of eligible beneficiaries (18+) in the state for Covid vaccine is around 55 lakh and around 42% have already been vaccinated with at least the first dose. Jindal said 809 vaccination centres will be established in the state on Monday, 724 of which will be in rural areas and 85 in urban areas.

Around one lakh eligible beneficiaries are targeted to be vaccinated on Monday, he said.

In the tribal, hard and rural areas, sessions will be published with the facility of onsite registration. Government vaccination centres established in the urban areas falling under municipal corporations and nagar panchayats will be published with the option of vaccination to only those who have prescheduled their appointment online only.

