Himanshu murder case: All accused fled state, say police

All the absconding accused in the murder of Karni Sena youth wing chief Himanshu Singh outside Double Down Bar and Cafe (DD Bar and Cafe) on June 27 night have fled the state even as the special investigation team (SIT) detained three juveniles in connection with the murder, seizing weapons and three motorcycles, police said on Thursday.

Family members of Himanshu Singh meet Jharkhand ADG (CID) and zonal IG Manoj Kaushik on Thursday (HT PHOTO)

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New Jamshedpur SSP Ehtesham Waqarib said raids were ongoing to arrest the absconding accused, including main accused Biswanath Lohra alias Bodra alias Biswanath Mandal. The police have announced ₹2 lakh cash reward on information about Bodra’s whereabouts.

Meanwhile, Sandhya Singh, wife of one of the named accused BJP’s Neeraj Singh, has alleged conspiracy to implicate her husband in the case while he was not even in Jamshedpur at the time of the attack outside their cafe under Bistupur police station on June 27.

“As of now, the murder charge is against all the 10 named accused in the FIR registered on the basis of the complaint by Himanshu’s father on June 28. It will be reviewed during the course of the probe and in accordance with the outcome of the ongoing investigation. A separate FIR has been registered against the accused for attacking police patrol personnel, obstructing them from discharging their duty and helping accused under police custody to flee,” Waqarib told HT on Thursday.

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{{^usCountry}} “It is a conspiracy to implicate my husband Neeraj Singh and co-owner of the bar Vijay Kumar. We are equally aggrieved over this murder. We are ready to co-operate with the police by all means. But the police have been coming to our house, raiding it, seizing our vehicles and harassing our family and staff. Our staff had driven out the troublemakers from the bar for their own security during the incident,” said Sandhya Singh, who was BJP mayoral candidate for Mango municipal corporation elections recently, wherein she lost to Sudha Gupta, wife of former minister Congress’s Banna Gupta, as the latter went on to become the first female mayor of Mango. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It is a conspiracy to implicate my husband Neeraj Singh and co-owner of the bar Vijay Kumar. We are equally aggrieved over this murder. We are ready to co-operate with the police by all means. But the police have been coming to our house, raiding it, seizing our vehicles and harassing our family and staff. Our staff had driven out the troublemakers from the bar for their own security during the incident,” said Sandhya Singh, who was BJP mayoral candidate for Mango municipal corporation elections recently, wherein she lost to Sudha Gupta, wife of former minister Congress’s Banna Gupta, as the latter went on to become the first female mayor of Mango. {{/usCountry}}

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Police had raided Neeraj Singh’s house in Mango late Wednesday night and seized two of his luxury cars from fleet of his cars like Jaguar, Land Rover etc.

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“The SIT headed by CCR DSP Manoj Thakur and Bistupur PS OC Niranjan Kumar arrested one juvenile on June 30 and two more juveniles on Thursday in connection with the chopper attack and other related crimes on June 27 night when two of the named accused - Sonu Ram Sardar alias Sonu Mandal and Raj Lohar - were arrested. An axe used in the attack was recovered from Raj Lohar. Three motorcycles used in the crime have also been seized and other evidences from the spot of crime and blood stained clothes of Himanshu and injured Pratyush,” said Waqarib.

“On June 27 night, main accused Biswanath Lohra alias Bodra, Sonu Ram Sardar alias Sonu Mandal and their associates had some dispute with Himanshu and Pratyush inside DD Bar and Cafe around 11.30 pm, which was calmed and settled. Biswanath then called in more of his accomplices from his village with sharp weapons. All the accused then together attacked Himanshu and Pratyush brutally in the presence of the police, leaving both grievously injured. Both were taken to Tata Main Hospital (TMH) where Himanshu succumbed late Monday evening,” said the SSP.

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Police said the SIT was also focussing on the call detail records of all the accused while also exploring if there was any dubious role of the DD Bar manager, staff, waiters, bouncers etc. “The effort is to find out from which table the dispute originated and why. Who paid the bills and eye witness accounts of the staff,” said a police officer. The cafe has already been sealed on the orders of East Singhbhum DC Rajiv Ranjan.

Jharkhand police ADG (CID) Manoj Kaushik, who is also the zonal IG camping in Jamshedpur, has directed the city police to inquire into all the bars, pubs and such joints and submit reports to the SDOs concerned about any irregularities or violation of license conditions.

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