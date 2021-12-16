Hindu Ekta Mahakumbh: Bhagwat calls for ‘ghar wapsi’, Hindu unity in Chitrakoot

Kanpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday administered oath to the participants of Hindu Ekta Mahakumbh in Chitrakoot and urged them to work for ‘ghar wapsi’ of those who had left Hinduism and converted to other religions.

Bhagwat was speaking at the inaugural session of the three-day long Hindu Ekta Mahakumbh organised with the theme ‘Chaahe panth anek ho, saare Hindu ek ho’ (Whether the sects are different, all the Hindus are one).

He asked people to take a pledge for propagation and protection of Hindu culture and values, besides protecting and respecting the dignity of women. He also gave a call for ‘selfless unity’ among believers of Hinduism.

“Keep making efforts to bring people, who had left Hinduism and ensure that they can rejoin the Sanatan Dharma. The fear could not hold you back for long. We will have to ensure no one leaves Hindu religion, those who have left, will be brought back to our family,” he said exhorting the participants.

Jagatguru Tulsi Peethadheeshwar Swami Bhadracharya, who organised this event, in his address, also sought for the Uniform Civil Code by 2024.

The Sangh chief further laid emphasis on the Hindu unity and said, “The followers of the religion should work selflessly and tirelessly with sacrificing the ego.” To make his point clear, he also narrated the story of constant wars between the gods and demons for the power of heaven.

Meanwhile, during the discourse Sri Sri Ravi Shankar of Art of living, said when the Hindu unite, they work for the country unlike those who unite to terrorize. He also endorsed the 12-point agenda that include ‘love jihad’ and religious conversion.

Though billed as completely apolitical, the Mahakumbh has issues on the agenda that could give political overtone to discussion especially when assembly polls were weeks away.

The topics of discussions include Shri Ram temple--a symbol of national respect; solution and problems related to control on temples and mutts; religious conversion-- an international conspiracy; love jihad--deviation of youths and the solution. Besides, uniform civil code, population control law, nationalism, education based on Indian philosophy, cow-protection, social harmony, de-addiction, and environment oriented cultural rejuvenation.

CM likely to attend Mahakumbh today

The Hindu Ekta Mahakumbh that started with simultaneous blowing of 1,100 conches would end on Thursday. Around one lakh seers and saints from all over the country are attending this event. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to attend and address the event on Thursday.