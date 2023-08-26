To trace Krishna idols: Hindu petitioners urge court to make ASI a party in case; next hearing on Sept 21

AGRA In an ongoing case in an Agra court, Hindu petitioners have taken a step forward by filing an application to involve the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in the proceedings. On Friday, the counsel for the Intezamia (management) committee of Chhoti Masjid made an appearance in the case. The court has scheduled the next hearing for September 21 to deliberate on this application.

Representational photo (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Previously, the Hindu petitioners had filed an application requesting a technical survey of Chhoti Masjid (also known as Jahanara Begum Masjid) near Diwan-e-Khas on the premises of Agra Fort. The purpose of the survey was to locate the alleged buried idols of Lord Krishna. This request was intended to be carried out by the ASI.

However, a decision regarding this application is still pending.

According to the claim, the idols of Lord Krishna were brought to Agra by the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, who is alleged to have demolished the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura in 1670. The Agra Fort, designated as a UNESCO world heritage site, was constructed in 1565 and is under the protection of the ASI.

Vinod Shukla, the counsel for the Hindu petitioners, stated, “During the proceedings on Friday, the petitioners submitted an application under Order 6 Rule 17 of the Civil Procedure Code to include the Archaeological Survey of India as a party to the suit. The application has been officially recorded and will be addressed at a future date.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Upon approval from the court, the Office of the Director General of the ASI and the ASI’s office at Mall Road in Agra, alongside the Union of India, will become involved in the case as per the application made by the Hindu petitioners on Friday.

During the recent session, the counsel representing the Intezamia (Management) Committee of Shahi Masjid at Agra Fort, a party involved in the original suit, requested a copy of the petition to prepare their response.

Vinod Shukla further informed, “The court has designated September 21 as the upcoming date for the case proceedings.”

The initiation of the petition came from Hindu preacher (Katha Vachak) Devki Nandan Thakur, who established the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sanrakshit Sewa Trust.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is important to note that the Trust had submitted a petition on May 11 in the court of the civil judge (senior division) in Agra, seeking permission to excavate the staircase of a mosque situated within the Agra Fort premises. Their argument was that there are buried idols of Lord Krishna beneath the structure that need to be retrieved. This petition is currently under consideration in the court of the judge (small causes) in Agra.

Vinod Shukla added, “The initial case was filed to seek a mandatory injunction and a permanent prohibitory injunction against the defendants, with the aim of recovering the ‘Vigrah’ (idols) of Lord Keshav Dev (another name for Lord Krishna), which are believed to be buried in the stairs of Chhoti Masjid, now referred to as Shahi Masjid Idgah. This mosque is located near Diwan-e-Khas on the premises of Agra Fort.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vinod Shukla, the counsel for the petitioner, noted, “The Intezamia (management) committee of Shahi Masjid at Agra Fort, Chhoti Masjid Diwan-e-Khas Jahanara Begum Masjid at Agra Fort, UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, and Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan have all been included as parties in the suit, but they are yet to respond to the case.”

A similar lawsuit was also filed in a Mathura court by local lawyer Mahendra Pratap Singh. This case, along with 15 others, was transferred to the Allahabad High Court in compliance with a May 2023 order issued by the high court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON