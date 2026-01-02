People who left Bangladesh and settled in Bihar’s Seemanchal during 60s and 70s are deeply worried over the fate of their relatives still living in Bangladesh. They have urged the government to ensure their safety or make arrangements for their safe rescue from Bangladesh. Hindus settled in Seemanchal worried over fate of kin in Bangladesh, urge India to open border

Bangladeshi immigrants who settled in India during 60s at Nepalgarh Colony and accorded Indian citizenship are concerned about their relatives especially as most of them have lost contact with them following the recent troubles in he neighbouring country.

“We talked to our relatives a week ago but since then we have lost all contact. The condition of Bangladesh is very deplorable and we are worried about their fate at Rangpur in Bangladesh,” 45-year-old Priya Ranjan Sharma said. The grandfather of Priya Ranjan had come from Bangladesh following atrocities of majority Muslims in the then East Pakistan. “The same thing has repeated in Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina’s government was toppled one- and- a- half years ago” he said.

Septuagenarian Shakti Datt was ten when his family had left Bangladesh in 1964. Remembering those days, he became emotional and said, “The same thing is taking place in Bangladesh today.” He feared those still living in Comilla (Bangladesh) were facing daily harassment, torture and taunts. “We are unsure about their fate whether they are alive or dead,” he feared.

Sitting disappointed, 50-year-old Shankar Das doesn’t know whether his (paternal) uncle and (maternal) uncle are alive or not at Khulna in Bangladesh. “We tried several times to establish contact with them but we couldn’t contact them,” he said while tears rolled down his cheeks. “We are lucky that we came to India and settled but they are not so,” he said, demanding the government to take initiative to protect them.

Jayanti Sutradhar echoed the similar sentiments. “We appeal to our Prime Minister to do something for the safety and security of the Hindus living in Bangladesh. During our talk with them over phone two days ago, they narrated their ordeal and virtually they are on the verge of being killed,” she said. She advocated opening the border for Hindus.

Septuagenarian Ravindra Chandrapaul, who came from Bangladesh along with his family in 1962, is also uncertain about the condition of his relatives in Bangladesh.

These testimonies show the anxiety and helplessness among the relatives of Hindus living in various camps and colonies in Seemanchal districts. Most of them want borders opened so that those who fear persecution there can escape.

Most of the immigrants from Bangladesh had come from Bangladesh (Then East Pakistan) in 1960s and they at first were kept in a camp in Tripura and later in 1966 they were brought to Saharsa and then at Maranga in Purnea. “Many of us (67 families) later were given homestead land in Kishanganj in 1969 and since then we have been living at Nepalgarh colony in Kishanganj under the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s rehabilitation policy” Shakar Das said.