Hockey sensation Vandana Katariya scripts history with 300th international game

LUCKNOW Known for producing hockey legends such as Major Dhyan Chand and Kunwar Digvijay Singh ‘Babu,’ Uttar Pradesh is now celebrating another achievement in women’s hockey. Vandana Katariya made history on Tuesday by becoming the first Indian women’s hockey player to reach the rare milestone of 300 international matches.

Vandana is renowned for her deadly reverse hit, but her mental strength during play sets her apart. (HT Photo)

Katariya, who honed her skills during her time at the state government-run girls’ hockey hostel in Lucknow from 2005 to 2010 under the guidance of Vishnu Sharma and Poonam Lata Raj, achieved this remarkable feat during a match against Japan at the Asian Champions Trophy in Ranchi.

Coach Poonam Lata Raj expressed her pride, saying, “I didn’t know this, but it’s a great achievement for Vandana, who always kept her head high with sterling performances at the international level. I just keep reminding her about her strength and always pray for her success whenever we talk.”

Raj, now a sports officer with the Uttar Pradesh Sports Directorate in Pratapgarh, lauded Vandana’s skills, emphasising her ability to score goals from any angle and her dedication to teamwork.

Vandana is renowned for her deadly reverse hit, but her mental strength during play sets her apart. Indian women’s hockey team coach Janneke Schopman commended Vandana’s abilities as a forward, highlighting her fitness, hard work, and exceptional backhand shots.

Hailing from Haridwar, Vandana made her senior debut in the 2011 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in Ordos, China. She has since amassed an impressive record of 153 goals in 299 international appearances according to FIH data. Her journey includes a bronze medal at the 2013 Junior World Cup, participation in the Rio Olympics in 2016, and a historic fourth-place finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she became the first Indian woman to score a hat-trick at the Games.

Vandana’s achievements also encompass a silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games and bronze medals at the 2014 and 2023 Asian Games, along with a bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Reaching the milestone of 300 international appearances is a remarkable feat for Vandana, who faced teasing in her early days for pursuing hockey. Her father, Nahar Singh, remained a steadfast source of support. Vandana herself reflected on her journey, saying, “When I started, I didn’t think I would be playing for India. I didn’t even know that was an option, and I certainly didn’t think I would play 300 matches.”

RP Singh, chairman of the selection committee in Hockey India and secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Hockey, praised Vandana, calling her a wonderful player who serves as an inspiration for young athletes and a source of pride for Indian hockey. It’s also a significant achievement for Uttar Pradesh hockey.

