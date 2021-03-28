HP high court orders probe against teacher couple for tampering with records

The Himachal Pradesh high court, while disposing of a transfer petition, directed the education department to initiate an inquiry against a government school teacher and her husband for misconduct, and imposed a penalty of ₹50,000 on her for “abusing the process of the court”.

The teacher, who is the petitioner in the case, had challenged the transfer order dated December 14, 2020, of the respondent to Government High School, Jol, under the control of Government Senior Secondary School, Bhali, where she had joined on the said date after being relieved from Government High School, Draman (Kangra).

However, during the course of hearing, it was revealed that on December 14, 2020, the principal of GSSS, Bhali, was on official duty and in his absence, the petitioner, along with her husband, had entered his office without permission, and marked the attendance in the Teachers’ Attendance Register herself.

The petitioner had candidly admitted before the court that she had herself made the joining report and the noting portion, regarding her joining service as TGT Arts, was appended by her husband in the joining report.

The division bench, comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Chander Bhusan Barowalia, observed that the conduct of the petitioner and her husband is unbecoming of a teacher and therefore they deserve to be charge-sheeted for their misconduct. The court also observed that the petitioner had not come to the court with clean hands and had filed a false claim to gain unfair advantage and abused the process of the court.

The court observed that it is a lamentable state of affairs when teachers, who are considered as equal to God, fall from the highest pedestal to the lowest level by caring for their self-interest alone and not of the pupil(s).

The court also observed that it is the educational institutions which are the future hope of this country. These lay the seed for the foundation of morality, ethics and discipline. If there is any erosion or descending by those who control the activities, all expectations and hopes are destroyed. Teachers, in our perspective, are of character, honesty, simplicity and dedication, but both the petitioner and her husband who happen to be the teachers in government school, have not done justice to their roles as ideal teachers, the court observed.