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Hundreds of TVK supporters return disappointed from cancelled swearing in ceremony venue

Hundreds of TVK supporters return disappointed from cancelled swearing in ceremony venue

Published on: May 07, 2026 10:41 am IST
PTI |
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Chennai, Hundreds of TVK supporters, fuelled by the hope of seeing their leader Vijay as chief minister, gathered at Nehru Indoor Stadium in the city on Thursday, only to be met with locked gates and a lack of information regarding the scheduled proceedings.

Hundreds of TVK supporters return disappointed from cancelled swearing in ceremony venue

Many supporters, travelling from various parts of the state, near and far, like Arumbakkam and Coimbatore, expressed deep disappointment and confusion upon finding the premises closed and without official communication.

Speaking to PTI Videos, fans and party loyalists described a sense of heartbreak after arriving early to secure a place in line.

Charulatha, a supporter, noted the emotional toll of the situation: "We came with so much joy thinking he would become the chief minister today, but there is nothing here. The gates are closed. It is very painful."

Sai Deepika, her daughter and a student set to enter the 12th grade, shared her excitement for the event: "I was very excited to be here. I have been telling everyone he will win and do good things for the people."

Many attendees cited news reports and social media claims as their reason for arriving early on Thursday morning. Some supporters mentioned they had travelled via public transport and waited for hours under the impression that an official declaration or event was imminent.

"My son told me that declarations were made yesterday and everyone was coming today," Gunasundari added. "I didn't even tell him I was leaving; I just started my journey to see him in person for the first time".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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