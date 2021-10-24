Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / IAF personnel tests positive for Zika virus in Kanpur, 22 contacts negative
others

IAF personnel tests positive for Zika virus in Kanpur, 22 contacts negative

An Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel has tested positive for the Zika virus, the first to have been reported in Kanpur, officials said
Image for representation. (File photo)
Updated on Oct 25, 2021 12:25 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

An Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel has tested positive for the Zika virus, the first to have been reported in Kanpur, officials said.

All the 22 samples of his family members, relatives and friends sent to King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, have tested negative, said chief medical officer Nepal Singh.

“No new case is a big relief for all of us,” he said, adding the source of his virus hasn’t been traced.

Chief medical officer Nepal Singh said that the IAF (warrant) officer was suffering from fever for the past several days and was admitted to the Air Force Hospital in the district.

Following mysterious symptoms in the case, his blood sample was collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology for proper examination which confirmed that the patient was Zika virus-positive, he said, adding the report was received on Saturday.

The health department quickly isolated all those who came in contact with the IAF officer. Anti-larva spray was done in and around the place he lived with his family.

RELATED STORIES

Dr Singh said health department teams were going door to door in Lal Bangla and Jajmau areas of Kanpur to see if anyone else has similar symptoms.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP