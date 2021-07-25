ICSE result: Three girls top examination in Ludhiana

Arshjot Kaur from Sacred Heart Convent School, Chandigarh Road, and Siya Kapoor and Rashita Pahwa from Sat Paul Mittal School have jointly topped the city in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class-10 examinations, the results of which were declared on Saturday. They scored 97.8%.

This year, the board had cancelled the Class-10 exams amid the rise in Covid cases across the country. The results were based on students’ performance in Classes 9 and 10 (unit tests and pre-boards).

Gurleen Kaur from Sacred Heart Convent bagged the second position with 97.6%..

With 97.4%, five students: Shobina Midha, Sreeya Chatterjee, and Garima from Sacred Heart Convent; and Ria Bansal and Shea Mago from Sat Paul Mittal shared the third slot.

Toppers’ talk

Arshjot Kaur

Arshjot, who has opted for the medical stream in Class 11, aspires to be a dentist. Sharing her other interests, she says, “I am fond of drawing and painting. I even renovated my room with my paintings during the lockdown.”

Her father, Jagdev Singh, is a businessman and mother, Balwinder Kaur, is an inspector in the intelligence wing of Punjab Police.

“I am happy with the result. The teachers put in a lot of effort to clear doubts during online classes,” said Arshjot, a resident of Urban Estate, Jamalpur.

Siya Kapoor

Siya Kapoor, 16, wants to become a businesswoman. Siya said, “It is important to be financially independent, and I want to create job opportunities for others. Even though it was difficult to study online, I scored well as teachers guided me throughout the year.”

Her father, Sunil Kapoor, is a businessman, and mother, Shveta Kapoor, is a housewife.

Rashita Pahwa

Rashita Pahwa, who has a keen interest in business, aspires to become an entrepreneur. She says, “It is important to score well in all exams due to the new marking system.”

Her father, Rohit Pawha, owns Nova cycles and her mother, Sheena Pawha, is a housewife.

Crispin Maria, principal of Sacred Heart Convent School and Bhupinder Gogia, principal of Sat Paul Mittal School, congratulated the students.