IIIT-A alumnus in ‘Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2026’ list

Akshat Baranwal, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Information Technology-Allahabad (IIIT-A), has been named in the ‘Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2026’ list in the ‘consumer and enterprise technology’ category.

Akshat Baranwal (HT File Photo)

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A BTech (information technology) graduate from the institute’s 2019–23 batch, Akshat has been recognised for building Stimuler, a voice-AI platform that helps users improve English fluency through interactive, AI-powered conversations.

The annual Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list honours young entrepreneurs, innovators and changemakers under the age of 30 who are driving innovation and creating impact across industries in the Asia-Pacific region.

According to IIIT-A officials, Stimuler uses advanced artificial intelligence and speech technologies to provide personalised language-learning experiences, helping users develop confidence and proficiency in spoken English.

Baranwal shared the news of his achievement with Mukul Sharad Sutaone, director, IIIT-A, and thanked his alma mater for shaping his professional journey.

“Much of my foundation traces back to my years at IIIT-Allahabad. The institute played a significant role in helping me reach this stage in life,” Baranwal said.

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{{^usCountry}} Congratulating Baranwal, prof Sutaone said the achievement reflects the quality of talent and entrepreneurial spirit nurtured at the institute. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Congratulating Baranwal, prof Sutaone said the achievement reflects the quality of talent and entrepreneurial spirit nurtured at the institute. {{/usCountry}}

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“Akshat’s inclusion in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2026 list is a matter of great pride for the entire IIIT-A community. His journey from a student at the institute to building a globally recognised AI-driven startup is truly inspiring. We congratulate him and wish him continued success,” he said.