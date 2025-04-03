IIITA introduces new measures for PwD students after two days of protests

Following two days of protests in the wake of deaths of two BTech students, including a death by suicide by a differently abled student, the Indian Institute of information Technology-Allahabad (IIIT-A) has decided to introduce a slew of measures. The IIIT-A campus in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

For the benefit of students admitted under Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category and to make its campus more differently abled friendly, IIIT-A has decided to provide additional amenities to them on a priority.

As part of the initiative, the institute has decided to provide a 10-seater golf cart bus to facilitate movement of its differently abled students between hostels and classrooms, IIIT-A officials said on Thursday.

The IIIT-A campus had witnessed two days of protest by students following deaths of two BTech students including a hearing and speech-impaired student hailing from Nizamabad in Telangana, who allegedly died by suicide, late at night on March 29, and another 20-year-old student from Rangareddy of the same state, who died during treatment at a private hospital the same night.

Institute officials said that the first meeting of the newly formed Counselling Cell established to reinforce the institute’s commitment to the holistic well-being of PwD students, was held on Tuesday evening on its Jhalwa campus, to take stock of the situation. The committee invited PwD students to share their views, said AU PRO Pankaj Mishra.

Following the decision to provide a 10-seater golf cart bus for PwD students, especially those with locomotor disabilities, the process for purchase has already begun, he added.

Meanwhile, the institute will hire vehicles for them in order to carry them from their respective hostels to classrooms and back to the hostels. Currently, they use their wheelchairs, said Mishra.

The IIIT-A Counselling Cell will serve as a support system addressing the academic, emotional, and social needs of students, with particular attention to those admitted under the PwD category. This initiative also aims to tackle broader mental health challenges such as stress, anxiety and depression.

Currently, IIIT-A has over 77 students under the PwD category, enrolled across various programmes such as BTech in IT, ECE, IT-Business Informatics, and PhD. Among them, 65 are men and 12 are women students. These students include individuals with locomotor disabilities, vision impairments, and neurological conditions such as cerebral palsy, said officials.

A group counselling session was held on April 1 for students from the PwD category. Prof Pavan Chakraborty, dean (students affairs), led the session with motivational insights, while associate professor Sonali Agrawal discussed academic accommodations and encouraged open dialogue. Student welfare officer Shashikant Rai and associate professor Pramod Kumar addressed procedural and welfare-related queries, said PRO Pankaj Mishra.

The session also featured student representatives, who conveyed peer concerns and ensured that student queries were recorded.

Key issues raised by students included the need for increased academic support and sensitivity from faculty members, improved transportation facilities between hostels and academic buildings, enhanced placement opportunities, particularly through companies inclusive of candidates with disabilities. A detailed survey was conducted to assess the individual needs of students.

Prof Pavan Chakarborty said that the committee has taken these inputs seriously and is already working on concrete, actionable steps. IIIT-A assures all students that their concerns are being addressed with the highest priority and sensitivity, he added.