‘Illegal’ properties worth 8 cr belonging to infamous gangster attached

PRAYAGRAJ: Jhansi Police unit has attached alleged illegal properties worth ₹8 crore registered in the name of notorious gangster Santosh Yadav and his kin. The action has been taken under section 14(1) of the Gangster Act, said police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Booked in about two dozen cases, Yadav is said to have acquired these properties through illegal means. Investigations under the Gangster Act have revealed that Santosh Yadav purchased properties in the name of his father Chandrabhan Yadav and wife Mamta Yadav at Deragadai village in Tharwai.

On Thursday, police and revenue department officials visited the Tharwai area of trans-Ganga and put up the concerned attachment order. “Santosh Yadav has 24 criminal cases -- including murder, attempt to murder, Arms Act, NSA, and Gangster Act -- lodged against him in Jhansi, Colonelganj, Naini, Prayagraj, and Varanasi,” said SP trans-Ganga Abhishek Agarwal.

A resident of Jhansi’s Sherdih village, Yadav’s alleged involvement has been found in several crimes that took place in the last few years. He is currently lodged in jail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}