Implementing high command’s 18-point agenda key task, says Sidhu

Rupnagar A day after taking charge as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president, Navjot Singh Sidhu said on Saturday that the implementation of the party high command’s 18-point agenda is his key responsibility.

The Congress high command has prepared this agenda, after listening to grievances of MLAs, with the chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh tasked with implementing it. Some of the key issues that appear on the document are justice in desecration cases, power tariff, drugs and bureaucratic red tape.

“We have no option other than this to move forward. Punjab’s future depends on it,” said Sidhu, referring to the agenda, at a public meeting in Chamkaur Sahib, the constituency of Punjab cabinet minister Charanjit Singh Channi. He was given a rousing welcome in the town. “Every MLA, MP and worker is a guardian of this 18-point agenda and it has to be implemented,” Sidhu added, flanked by Punjab Congress Committee working president Kuljit Singh Nagra and Channi.

“Every Punjabi wants justice in the beadbi (desecration) case of the Guru Granth Sahib,” Sidhu said, also referring to the drug menace in the state, adding that all Punjabis wanted the big fish to be named and caught.

On the high power tariff, he said, “Why did we enter into a power purchase contract at ₹18 a unit, when it is available at ₹2 per unit. This, at a time, when we know that every year, solar power rates are declining by 20%. Why is Punjab paying between ₹7 and ₹18 per unit. Why should power not be bought from the national grid? We need answers.”

He added that he was with the farmers, and wanted them to win their long-drawn battle against the Centre’s three farm laws. “I will contribute in whatever way the farm unions ask me to, and will ensure their success. Their struggle is sacred,” Sidhu added.