Improving quality of life for every citizen my govt’s priority: CM

GORAKHPUR Ensuring an improved quality of life for every individual is the top priority of my government, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday. He underscored that his government’s unwavering commitment to achieving this goal is evident through initiatives such as housing schemes under the Prime Minister’s vision, the construction of sanitation facilities, and the distribution of Ayushman health cards.

Yogi Adityanath credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership for the distribution of 55 lakh houses. (HT Photo)

CM Yogi stressed the need to intertwine the city’s rich heritage with robust economic activities, expressing optimism that this approach would not only foster growth but also significantly enhance employment opportunities and per capita income. Citing the promising signs of economic prosperity, he confidently declared that Gorakhpur is firmly on the chariot of development.

The chief minister marked this commitment by laying the foundation stone for various schemes in Patrakaroram, collectively valued at ₹4,990 lakhs. Additionally, he inaugurated an EV charging station with a substantial investment of ₹1323.96 lakhs and allocated funds for the introduction of smart classes in government primary schools.

Speaking at a gathering during the inauguration and foundation-laying ceremony of projects totaling ₹175.34 crore. CM Yogi inaugurated the first herbal park. He also kickstarted the plot allotment process for the New Gorakhpur Township near Khorabar, personally handing over allotment papers to five fortunate winners through an electronic lottery system at the Baba Gambhir Nath Auditorium.

Highlighting the achievements of his government, Yogi Adityanath credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership for the distribution of 55 lakh houses to marginalised communities over the past six and a half years. He also lauded the provision of 2.75 crore toilets to support the well-being of sisters and mothers, and the positive impact of Ayushman cards on the marginalised population. The chief minister underscored the transformative effect of piped drinking water in rural areas, facilitating a life of ease and hygiene.

Elaborating on the advantages of procuring flats through development authorities, CM Yogi highlighted that these planned townships provide essential facilities such as schools, health centres, connectivity, markets, and transport, ensuring a holistic living experience for residents.

‘Every individual in need will have a house to live in’

In a move aimed at addressing the housing needs of the city’s residents, chief minister Yogi Adityanath assured those living in rented flats or struggling to afford a house that his government is committed to developing a new Gorakhpur. This initiative is designed to meet the escalating demand for flats and plots in the region.

During his address, CM Yogi revealed that the government has already earmarked a substantial sum of ₹6000 crore for the ambitious New Gorakhpur project. He emphatically stated that every citizen would have access to a home through this initiative, providing a solution for those grappling with the challenges of finding affordable housing.

In a parallel event, the CM, upon his arrival in Gorakhpur on Friday afternoon, broke his Ekadashi fast under the sheltering branches of an amla tree. In a serene moment, he partook in a hearty lunch, symbolising a connection with tradition and spirituality.

