In a 1st, state-level wrestling competition to be held in Gorakhpur; CM to felicitate winners

GORAKHPUR: A two-day state-level wrestling championship is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday at Gorakhnath, coinciding with Nag Panchami, in an attempt to promote sports activities.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will grace the finals as the chief guest on August 21st. (HT Photo)

Dr Manglesh Srivastava, Gorakhpur mayor, is slated to inaugurate the event on August 20th, while chief minister Yogi Adityanath will grace the finals as the chief guest on August 21st and personally present prizes to the winners.

Sports director, Dr RP Singh, announced on Friday that the traditional wrestling competition organised by the Gorakhnath temple annually on Nag Panchami has been revamped and updated.

Delving further into the details, Dr. Singh explained that participants would be divided into three categories. Those competing in the 74-kg weight category will bear the title “Uttar Pradesh Kesari.” Participants in the 60-to-70 kg weight category will be recognised as “Uttar Pradesh Kumar,” while aspirants below 15 years of age who participate in the 50-to-60 kg weight category will be designated as “Veer Abhimanyu”.

Singh confirmed that wrestlers from various sports colleges across all divisions of Uttar Pradesh will take part in this state-level wrestling competition. The government will confer a cash prize of ₹1,01,000 on the winner and ₹51,000 on the runner-up in the Kesari Group. In the Kumar Group, the winner will receive ₹51,000, and the runner-up will be granted ₹25,000.

Similarly, in the Veer Abhimanyu category, the winner will be presented with a cash reward of ₹51,000, while the runner-up in this category will secure ₹25,000. Dinesh Singh, President of the District Wrestling Association and an international wrestler, expressed that this state-level wrestling competition in the district will uncover the region’s potential.

