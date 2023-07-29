In Bastar’s Gudiyapadar, declining Maoist activities draw tourists to homestays

Around 50 kilometres from Jagdalpur town, Gudiyapadar, a nondescript village in Chattisgarh Bastar district, which was once Maoist-affected, has now transformed into a tourist hotspot generating employment opportunities for the local tribals who are now providing homestay facilities for people coming from all over the world.

Visitors from across the world have visited this serene place which is in the core area of Kanger Valley National Park (HT Photo/Sourced)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jagdalpur is an administrative headquarter in Bastar district, which is one of the Maoist-affected areas in Bastar region.

Visitors from across the world, including France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Portugal, Japan and the US, have visited this serene place which is in the core area of Kanger Valley National Park.

According to the tribals, more than 500 tourists visit their village every year.

Along with Gudiyapadar, homestays are also being run in adjoining villages, inlcuding in Chhote Kavali, Puspal, Nilkhulwada, Chilkuri, Bodal.

“In 2007, a tourist couple from Germany gave the idea of homestay. Now, it has become so much popular that every year more than 500 tourists from all around the world visit the village,” said Shakeel Rizvi, a local tour operator.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials believe that as the tribals are becoming self-reliant, hunting of wild animals and cutting of trees in forest areas has also reduced.

“Due to a rise in tourism, tribal families here are becoming self-sufficient. Now their dependence on forests has reduced,” said Dhammashil Ganveer, director, Kanger Valley National Park.

“Gudiyapadar Ecotourism Committee has been formed to handle the entire management, which manages all the arrangements and takes care of the tourists. In the National Park, with the help of the Forest Management Committee, the tourist also has the facility of trekking,” said Ganveer.

Gudiyapadar is situated in the core area of Kanger Valley which is a nature’s paradise full of tall sal trees and hundreds of species of birds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A volcanic pool (like a natural bathtub, which is made of volcanic lava) is a major tourist attraction, the flora of dinosaur era ‘fern’, which used to be the food of dinosaurs, is still present in the forest. The rare species of fauna in this area attract tourists.

“Tourists could get a feel of real tribal India and can explore tribal culture and traditions at the homestays. Vegetables grown organically in the forest and dishes made from local pulses and roots form a major part of the guest’s plate. For entertainment, there is dance and lifestyle related to the tribal culture at night,” said Dulla Muchaki, who owns a homestay.

Muchaki said they charge Rs.1300 per person for a one-day homestay and food.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, the area was sensitive due to Maoists but in the last few years, there has been a significant decrease in Naxal incidents.

“There were 17 Naxal incidents in Bastar district in the year 2018, 11 in 2019, 14 in 2020, 5 in 2021, 3 in 2022 and not a single incident in the year 2023. Security forces camps are continuously open. In Bastar district, new security camps have been opened at Bodli, Tiriya, Bhadrimahu, Rekhaghati, Chandameta and Kantabans, due to which everyone has gained confidence regarding security,” said a police officer.