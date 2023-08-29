In surprise inspection, SDM finds cigarette & matchbox at headmaster’s table

GORAKHPUR A surprise inspection of the government primary and junior high schools in the district stunned education department officials as they found several glaring issues. On Tuesday, a report was sent to the district magistrate detailing the ground reality.

Surprise inspection

During the inspection, SDM Chauri Chaura, Prashant Verma, found a cigarette and a matchbox at the office table of the headmaster of the junior high school of Bhagvanpur village. He has mentioned this instance in his inspection report as well.

In the report, he also stated that the headmaster did not cooperate in inspection and responding to queries while adding that 24 teachers were found to be absent in the five schools that were inspected.

The inspection was conducted as per the direction given by district magistrate Krishna Karunesh. The aim of the surprise inspection was to get first-hand information on the quality of education being provided at state-run schools and also of the mid-day meal being served to children.

SDM Pipraich, Gireesh Chand Diwedi, also interacted with students in the junior high school of Maharji and Sanda villages. He asked the students about school uniform and mid-day meal. In his report, he has mentioned the complaint of students regarding the “poor quality” of mid-day meals being served to them.

Meanwhile, the strength of students was found to be half against the number of registered students. Besides, the attendance register was not properly maintained. In Mohammadpur primary school, 48 students were present against 74 enrolled while in Kaipiar Nagar, 95 students were present against 190 enrolled students.