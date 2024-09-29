Incessant rain disrupts normal life across Gorakhpur, Basti divisions

Incessant rain, along with heavy downpours on Saturday, affected all seven districts of the Gorakhpur and Basti divisions, severely disrupting normal life. The rainfall prompted the closure of markets, schools, and transport services, impacting more than one lakh residents in low-lying areas. For representation only (File)

Severe waterlogging was reported in several localities, forcing many residents to remain indoors.

Gorakhpur recorded 153 mm of rain in the past 24 hours, breaking a 95-year-old record for the highest single-day rainfall, according to the meteorological department.

Torrential rain that began on Friday evening caused significant waterlogging in the district hospital’s Outpatient Department (OPD), with water entering the premises and forcing patients to wade through deep water. Markets remained closed, and roads were flooded until the afternoon, stranding ambulances and other vehicles at Vijay Crossing.

Moreover, rainwater and drain overflow entered the Rapti Complex, flooding over four dozen shops on Geeta Press Road, Azad Chowk, and Asuran Crossing. More than two dozen vehicles were trapped in water at Jubilee Crossing. Tragically, a banyan tree collapsed onto a house in Rawatpur village, under the Belghat Police Station, killing a man named Poojan, 40, and injuring a youth.

Heavy rainfall also affected Sant Kabir Nagar on Saturday, turning offices into temporary pools. Several houses in five colonies, particularly in the Badhiya and Industrial areas, were surrounded by knee-deep water. The meteorological department has forecasted more rain for the next two days, further threatening daily wage workers and street vendors.

In Maharajganj, 45-year-old Geeta Devi lost her life, and her 16-year-old son, Lav Kush, was injured when their mud house collapsed due to heavy rain on Saturday. Authorities have also halted vehicle entry into Nepal due to landslides and heavy rains in the region.

While in Kushinagar, the discharge of 3.65 cusecs of water from the Valmiki Barrage in Nepal has caused a sudden rise in the Narayani River’s water level, posing a fresh threat of flooding. An approach bridge was washed away by the river’s waves, and the district recorded 162 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Similarly, Deoria, Basti, and Siddharthnagar districts experienced excessive rainfall, disrupting normal life and complicating relief efforts in the region.

Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation, with more rain expected in the coming days.