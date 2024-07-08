 Incessant rains pound Goa for 2nd day, trigger landslides, water logging - Hindustan Times
Incessant rains pound Goa for 2nd day, trigger landslides, water logging

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 08, 2024 02:40 PM IST

At least 150 trekkers were rescued from a waterfall at Pali in Valpoi amid gushing waters from mountainous streams after a four-hour-long operation on Sunday

Incessant rains pounded Goa for a second day and triggered landslides, water logging, and disruptions even as the Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert forecasting very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in most places of the state. The Goa education department declared a holiday for schools on Monday in view of the alert.

Panaji received 360.8 mm of rainfall. (ANI)
(ANI)

A road connecting the Ponda and Valpoi towns to the east of the state capital Panaji caved in. Panaji received 360.8 mm of rainfall, the highest among the 13 gauge locations in the state, over the 24 hours that ended at 8:30 am on Monday.

On Sunday, three people died after a wall collapsed on the shanties at Kundaim in north Goa. At least 150 trekkers were rescued from a waterfall at Pali in Valpoi amid gushing waters from mountainous streams after a four-hour-long operation.

Landslides at Ponda blocked the national highway from Panaji to Belagavi. Parts of the Mumbai Goa national highway were closed after a mudslide.

Other Cities
