Increased testing sees number of Covid hotpots rise in rural Pune: ZP CEO

PUNE Rural Pune is now recording an increase in the number of Covid hotspots, after a brief decline in the early weeks of June.

Across the 13 talukas of rural Pune, the number of Covid hotspots has increased from 84 on June 16 to 91.

A village with more than 10 active Covid patients is declared a hotspot.

The number of Covid hotspots in rural Pune was 464 on April 28, after which continued to decrease.

As per the rural Pune administration, on June 26, Junnar had the highest number of hotspots at 16, followed by Khed with 13.

“The trend is noticed because in every taluka testing has been increased. It is a negligible surge and the situation is under control,” said Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO), Zilla Parishad.

The positivity rate of rural Pune, as of June 27, is 8.5%, while the percentage of bed occupancy is 13.9%. Level 3 restrictions are in place in the 13 talukas, where the case fatality rate is 1.5%.

“The situation has improved since the last week of April. From the number of hotspots at 400, we have brought it down to under 100 and the way in which testing and vaccination has been going on in rural Pune, the number of hotspots will not increase further,” added Prasad.

As of date 1,380,253 people have been vaccinated in rural Pune.

The rural administration has also focussed on random testing. A total of 1,399,828 tests have been conducted in rural Pune till now.

As per preparation for the anticipated third wave, the administration has 814 beds available for children. Currently, 2,584 LPM of oxygen is available for the rural administration.