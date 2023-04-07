IIIT Lucknow announces admission in MBA (Digital Business) through CUET- PG 2023

LUCKNOW The Indian Institute of Information Technology in Lucknow has announced admission for the 2023-25 academic session through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2023. The programme is designed for individuals interested in pursuing a career in Business Management and Technology.

It also offers the flexibility to complete the second year of the programme anytime in the next five years. (HT Photo)

The MBA (Digital Business) programme is a two-year full-time course that aims to develop the skills and knowledge required to excel in the digital economy. The program will cover subjects related to current market trends such as Digital Marketing, FinTech, Business Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, and Blockchain, etc.

The course is open to graduates from all disciplines, including Engineering, Science, Commerce, and Humanities, who have a minimum of 50% marks in their undergraduate degree. Candidates must also have a valid score in the CUET-PG 2023.

The programme will include a mix of classroom lectures, case studies, simulations, and projects, providing students with hands-on experience in digital business and technology. The curriculum has been designed with inputs from industry experts and leading academics to ensure that students receive the best possible education and training.

Upon completion of the programme, students will be well-equipped to pursue a wide range of career opportunities in the digital economy, including roles in digital marketing, e-commerce, technology management, consulting, and much more.

Following the NEP recommendations, the programme also offers an award of PG Diploma in Business Management after completion of the first year. It also offers the flexibility to complete the second year of the programme anytime in the next five years.