India’s fourth Science City to be developed in Chhattisgarh’s Nava Raipur

The Chhattisgarh government is planning to develop its first science city in Nava Raipur for which an announcement is likely to be made in the upcoming budget this year, a senior official familiar with the development said. The Science City will be made in 35 acres and completed in 60 months. (Chhattisgarh legislative assembly)

The estimate of the science city is sent for consideration to the finance department, the officer said.

“The total cost of establishing Science City is ₹232.70 crores, with a ₹118.14 crore grant from the Government of India and ₹114.56 crore contributed by the state government,” said the officer.

Currently, Science City is developed by only three cities in the country, Kolkata developed by the central government, Gujarat, and Jalandhar developed by their respective state governments.

The establishment of Science City will help in fostering a spirit of exploration, enhancing creative talent, and providing an experiment-based immersive learning environment to create a scientific environment among the youths, director general of Chhattisgarh Regional Science Centre, SS Bajaj said.

The diverse attractions planned include a Food Court, Science and Technology Heritage Park, Geological Park, Open Air Exhibits on different topics, Musical Fountain, Solar Energy Powered Educational Science Park, Bio-dome, Butterfly Garden, and also Dino Park rides.

“The immersive learning environment is expected to provide a significant scientific impact on the community, contributing to the overall development of the state. As a comprehensive center, it will not only enhance the scientific understanding of visitors but also serve as a recreational destination,” the officer added.