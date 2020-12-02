Central team inspects sites for Science City

gurugram

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 23:00 IST

A central government team on Wednesday inspected four sites in Sohna for setting up the country’s fourth Science City.

The team consisting of officials from the department of science and technology, the Haryana government, Union ministry of culture, and the Haryana space application centre (Harsac) visited Ghamroj, Rahaka, Nimoth and Patli Hajipura. They were accompanied by Sohna sub-divisional magistrate Chinar Chahal.

The project requires at least 25 to 30 acres and will initially require Rs 500 crore investment shared equally between the central and state governments.

Gurugram was selected for the proposed project in January this year. The other three cities with a Science City are Kolkata, Jalandhar and Ahmedabad.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the district administration said that the Science City will serve as a centre for disseminating practical knowledge of science and mathematics in an engaging manner. “It will have thematic galleries covering physics, chemistry and other branches of science and would benefit children and students from various educational institutions, by providing them with a resource centre to satiate their inquisitiveness,” said Dr Sultan Singh, principal scientist, Harsac.

Additionally, a science museum with galleries demonstrating different scientific principles will be set up to help inculcate a scientific temper in people by informing them about science through interesting practical activities. The team coordinator also shared there were plans to develop scientific facilities of Indian space research organisation (Isro) in the city. He said that the state government was keen on developing the Science City in the district so that children from neighbouring cities could also benefit from knowledge sharing.

Once the site for the project is identified, its detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared.