Int’l Year of Millets: India to table ‘MAHARISHI’ proposal at G20 meeting in Varanasi

VARANASI To advance research collaborations and generate awareness about millets and other ancient grains in the wake of the ongoing International Years of Millets 2023, India will table the “Millets And Other Ancient Grains International Research Initiative (MAHARISHI)” proposal in G20 Meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists (MACS), which is being organised at Varanasi between April 17 and April 19 by the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE), and Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

The delegates will be taken to Sarnath on April 18. (HT File)

General (Retd) VK Singh, minister of state road transport & highways and civil aviation, Government of India, will address the inaugural session. Addressing a press conference at a hotel, ICAR, Director General and secretary, DARE, Himanshu Pathak, said, “The ‘Millets And OtHer Ancient GRains International ReSearcH Initiative (MAHARISHI)’ is proposed for deliberations as G20 initiative during India Presidency. MAHARISHI aims at advancing research collaborations and generating awareness about millets and other ancient grains during International Years of Millets 2023 and after.”

“We will put the MAHARISHI proposal in the G-20 meeting on Monday and are quite hopeful of its approval,” said Pathak. About 80 foreign delegates from G20 member states, including Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, France , Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan Mexico, Republic of Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, United Kingdom, the USA, and European Union; Invited guest countries -- Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain UAE, Vietnam; and international organisations such as United Nations, International Monetary Fund, World Bank, World Health Organisation, World Trade Organisation, International Labour Organisation, FSB, OECD, Chairs of Regional Organisations AU, AUDA-NEPAD, ASEAN and Special Invitees by India -- International Solar Alliance, CDR, and Asian Development Bank -- shall be participating in the three meetings.

DARE Additional Secretary Sajay Garg and other top officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and other ministries including Ministry of External Affairs are also attending the meeting. The various issues of agriculture research and development including food security and nutrition, Climate Smart Agriculture, Digital Agriculture, Public Private Partnership etc. will be up for discussion.

Government has made arrangements to give a taste of the unique experience of India’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage to the foreign delegates arriving at Varanasi. The guests were given traditional welcome amid Conch shell blowing and tunes of classical instruments. City has been beautified. From Lal Bahadur Shashtri International Airport to the City Banaras, the dais was made at different locations with artistes playing drums and shehnai. Adequate arrangements for their security and safety at the Meeting Venue and Hotels of their stay have also been made.

Theme for MACS 2023

The theme of the MACS 2023 is Sustainable Agriculture and Food Systems for Healthy People and Planet. After inauguration, the subsequent technical sessions include presentations by the experts on various subthemes related to food security and nutrition, resilient agri-food systems, digital agriculture and sustainable agri-food value chain and public-private participation for agricultural R&D, followed by discussion and intervention by the participants.

A dedicated session is planned on MAHARISHI which includes presentations by experts and interventions by all G20 Member States, Guest Countries and International Organisations. On second day, the discussion on MACS Communique will start post-lunch session and the same would conclude on the third day.

The delegates would be taken on a cruise ride to witness the scintillating view of Ganga Aarti on April 17. Thereafter, a welcome dinner and cultural program is organised at Taj Ganga. The welcome dinner shall be attended by General (Dr.) V K Singh (Retd) in the honor of visiting G20 Delegates.

The delegates will be taken to Sarnath on April 18. They will be given a guided tour of ASI Museum and Budha Stupa and also witness the Light and Sound show. Subsequently, the Cultural Performance and Gala Dinner for Delegates is arranged at the serene surroundings of the Budha Theme Park. The delegates will visit Trade Facilitation Centre on April 19 and have the glimpse of textile history of the city along with live demonstrations of the local artisans making their products.