IndiGo begins flights from Darbhanga airport

IndiGo on Monday launched its flight operations from Darbhanga airport on Monday, a company statement said.

“These new flights from Darbhanga to Kolkata and Hyderabad will enhance connectivity between the three states and promote trade and commerce in the region,” the statement said.

Former civil aviation minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy, who has a commercial pilot licence to fly A320 aircraft, piloted the maiden flight from Kolkata to Darbhanga on Monday.

Bihar water resources development minister Sanjay Kumar Jha, who accompanied Rudi in the flight, tweeted: “This was a fabulous flight! How much I cherish this great news of @IndiGo6E having started its flight from Kolkata and Hyderabad to Darbhanga. Such a great delight to have taken the first flight today, and icing on the cake was that it was piloted by Hon MP Sri @RajivPratapRudy”.

Darbhanga airport is connected to Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Ahmadabad by SpiceJet flights.

Meanwhile, it has been decided to deploy a bomb detection and disposal squad for routine security checks at Darbhanga airport.

The decision comes in the wake of June 17 blast in a parcel at Darbhanga railway station and subsequent arrests of terror suspects from Hyderabad and Uttar Pradesh.

“Darbhanga airport is currently manned by Bihar Military Police,” said a senior official familiar with these issue.