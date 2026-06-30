Injured tiger dies in Kheri forest div hours after attack on man

An injured tiger, which had attacked a 55-year old person near Udaypur village in Maheshpur beat of Mohammadi range under south Kheri forest division on Monday evening, died a few hours after the attack.

The tiger, which died hours after attacking a man in Mohammadi range of south Kheri forest division on Monday night. (HT Photo)

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The deceased tiger, estimated to be around eight to 10 years old, is reported to have old wounds on its fore legs and shoulders, affecting its normal movement. It is not clear how the tiger sustained these injuries, which proved fatal.

Divisional forest officer (DFO), south Kheri forest division Tapas Mihir told Hindustan Times that the carcass was being taken to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly, for an autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death.

After the attack on 55-year-old Kali Charan on Monday evening, the DFO and range officer Nirbhay Pratap Shahi and other field staff conducted an intensive search and combing operation in the area during night.

Mihir told HT that while combing the area, the drone cameras captured the injured tiger in a sugarcane field, around 100 meters away from the spot where the attack had taken place.

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{{^usCountry}} He added that circumstances indicated that the same tiger had attacked the man and slipped to another safe location due to its severe injuries. He was sighted panting in its hideout in the cane field. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that circumstances indicated that the same tiger had attacked the man and slipped to another safe location due to its severe injuries. He was sighted panting in its hideout in the cane field. {{/usCountry}}

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He said the tiger was rescued and a team of veterinary doctors including Dr Nasir from Kanpur zoo was called in to provide medical treatment.

However, despite hectic efforts of the doctors, the tiger could not survive its existing ailments and expired at around 11 pm on Monday night, he added.

This is the fourth tiger casualty in district Kheri within the last three months this year.

Six-yr-old leopard captured in DBZ

Dudhwa buffer zone officials in Belrayan range in Nighasan division successfully captured a six-year-old leopard, in the wee hours of Tuesday, officials said.

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This is the eighth big cat captured in the Nighasan area and the 19th in the Dudhwa buffer zone since Jan this year.

Deputy director, Dudhwa buffer zone Kirti Chaudhary told HT that after reports about killings of domestic cattle by a leopard in Tikunia forest beat, cages were set up. Early on Tuesday morning, a leopard was lured to the bait inside a cage, placed in Indranagar village of Belrayan range and was captured.

DEV KANT PANDEY