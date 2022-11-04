In-law dies as bridegroom takes gifted car for spin in Etawah

A bridegroom, a PAC constable, knocked down the aunt of his wife and left three others injured, in Etawah, as he took the SUV gifted to him, for a test drive, on Tuesday.

No complaint was filed though the police reached the wedding venue.

Arun Kumar, 26, is posted in Fatehpur district and his wedding took place on Tuesday, in Akbarpur, about 26 km from Etawah. The bride’s family gifted him a car and he went to take a test drive, sources said. Kumar, who did not have any previous driving experience, pressed the accelerator of the vehicle instead of the brakes. The vehicle crushed the bride’s aunt, Sarla Devi, 45 and left three others injured, including a 10-year-old girl.

Ekdil police in Etawah said no complaint had been filed by anyone in the case.