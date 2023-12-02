Innovative Farming: Women farmers receiving drone training for sprinkling nano urea

PRAYAGRAJ: In a bid to bolster farmers’ income and elevate crop production, the government is introducing an innovative approach – training women farmers to utilise drones for the precise application of nano urea in agricultural fields. The initiative unfolds at a newly established drone training centre within the Cooperative Rural Development Trust (CORDET) at IFFCO in Phulpur. This training not only imparts technical expertise on drone operation but also focuses on the utilisation of these unmanned aerial vehicles for the efficient sprinkling of nano urea and D-ammonia phosphate (DAP) in fields.

The ongoing efforts have already seen success, with 150 women farmers having received specialised technical education on harnessing drone technology for sprinkling nano urea. (HT Photo)

Officials from IFFCO reveal a strategic plan to procure 2500 drones, aiming to spearhead the adoption of nano fertilizers across the country. This substantial fleet will play a pivotal role in the first phase of a national campaign, benefitting 5000 farmers who will receive comprehensive training on drone utilisation. The acquired drones, designed for DAP application, boast versatility, meeting both industrial standards and agricultural needs. Their capabilities promise swift and effective urea application in large agricultural expanses, minimizing both time and effort.

The objective extends beyond mere production augmentation, as Principal Harish Chandra of CORDET underscores the campaign’s commitment to curbing reliance on chemical fertilisers. In a bid to encourage farmers to explore alternative fertilisers, the training program focuses not only on technological proficiency but also on promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

The ongoing efforts have already seen success, with 150 women farmers having received specialised technical education on harnessing drone technology for sprinkling nano urea. This initiative aligns seamlessly with the Prime Minister’s Bharat Sankalp Yatra, and recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing participants virtually, engaged with a woman farmer undergoing training at CORDET.

