Intensive search launched for nayab tehsildar accused of molesting colleague

GORAKHPUR In the aftermath of a video depicting the victim of an alleged molestation and attempted killing by a nayab tehsildar going viral, district authorities in Basti initiated a comprehensive search operation on Monday night to arrest the accused, said police officials.

The police team extensively interrogated his wife and other relatives, yielding vital clues in the process (HT Photo)

However, efforts to detain nayab tehsildar Ghanshyam Shukla at his official residence proved unsuccessful on Monday evening. Despite this setback, the police team, according to cops, extensively interrogated his wife and other relatives, yielding vital clues in the process.

District magistrate Basti Andra Vampsi confirmed that a three-member probe committee had submitted its report to the district authorities. The report is currently under review, and necessary actions will be taken based on its findings.

The victim, a nayab tehsildar herself, brought the case to light on November 17th at Basti Kotwali, accusing Ghanshyam Shukla of misbehaviour, attempted molestation, and issuing threats to her life. In a video that surfaced on social media on Sunday afternoon, the victim accused district authorities of downplaying the severity of the case due to vested interests and appealed to chief minister Yogi Adityanath for justice and the arrest of the accused.

Sources reveal that the probe report has been forwarded to senior officials, disclosing that both the victim and the accused were acquaintances who had shared a meal at a hotel on the day of the incident. Importantly, a third person was reportedly present at the scene, forming a crucial aspect of the ongoing investigation. According to the report, this third man is a resident of Balrampur, where the victim was previously deployed. Efforts are on to identify and trace him, said police.

The incident has triggered a wave of condemnation on social media, with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BJP MLC Devendra Partap Singh questioning the state government and district authorities over their handling of the case.

SP Basti Gopal Krishna assured that the victim’s statement had been registered, a case filed, and an inquiry initiated along with the collection of evidence. However, concerns were raised regarding the delayed registration of the case, as the victim detailed the traumatic events of November 12th, including forced entry into her flat, torn clothes, and threats.

DM Vampsi has constituted a three-member probe committee, consisting of CO Rudauli, PD DUDA, and the executive officer of Munderwa Town area, to investigate the matter thoroughly.

