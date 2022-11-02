Inter-college basketball tournament: Final matches to be held today at PAU, Ludhiana

The College of Horticulture and Forestry recorded victory in both men and women category in the inter-college Basketball tournament being held at Punjab Agricultural University(PAU). As many as seven colleges are participating in the tournament, which commenced on November 1.

In the matches held on Wednesday, the boys’ and girls’ team of College of Horticulture and Forestry defeated the College of Basic sciences and Humanities 29-20 and 29-07, respectively.

The College of Agriculture won the match against the College of Agricultural Technology by 40-12.

The colleges which are participating are College of Horticulture and Forestry, College of Basic sciences and humanities, College of Agricultural Technology, Home Science college, Agriculture College Ballowal, Agriculture College Bathinda, Agriculture College Gurdaspur.

President of Basketball Sports Committee TS Riar said the semi-final and final matches of the tournament would be held on November 3.