International Day of Girl Child: U.P. posts gains in sex ratio; ranks 10th nationally for 2nd time in a row

LUCKNOW As the world observes the International Day of the Girl Child, Uttar Pradesh quietly but resolutely showcases substantial strides in enhancing its male-female ratio. While challenges persist, the state has demonstrated its commitment to fostering gender equality by consistently securing the 10th position in the nation for the second consecutive census cycle.

Representative photo

Uttar Pradesh’s journey towards gender parity may not be characterised as ‘remarkable,’ yet it is undeniably noteworthy. As per a 2021 Press Information Bureau report, three districts -- Jaunpur, Azamgarh, and Deoria --have reported a surplus of women over men, reflecting a significant shift towards gender equilibrium. Among them, Jaunpur stands out with 1,024 women for every 1,000 men, a testament to grassroots efforts in promoting gender inclusivity.

Over the past two Census cycles, U.P. has progressively improved its sex ratio from 898 to 912 females per 1000 males. In this context, U.P. outperforms states like Punjab, Sikkim, and Jammu & Kashmir, and closely trails Bihar and Gujarat, underlining its commendable progress.

Uttar Pradesh’s overall child sex ratio currently stands at 918 girls for every 1,000 boys, signalling a steady and upward trajectory in addressing gender disparities. This encouraging trend aligns with the state’s comprehensive initiatives aimed at empowering women and promoting gender equity.

Puneet Mishra, deputy director of the Women and Child Development department, attributes this positive shift to a portfolio of empowerment programs. These encompass prenatal care, awareness campaigns in girls’ schools, and nutrition schemes, among others.

While the state’s ranking may appear stagnant, Mishra remains sanguine, stating, “Health and education are not overnight transformations, but we are confident that the next Census will reveal further advancements in Uttar Pradesh’s sex ratio.”

Beyond the improved sex ratio, U.P. has achieved significant milestones in related indicators, including education, child marriages, and nutrition. The implementation of schemes such as “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” has contributed to a decline in crimes against women and child marriages, while concurrently bolstering girls’ school enrollments.

A member of the state commission for the protection of child rights acknowledges the role of augmented safety and confidence in nurturing these positive changes. They assert, “Safety and confidence play a pivotal role in an individual’s survival skills. As awareness and protective measures intensify, the sex ratio will continue to ascend, heralding a brighter future for girls and women in Uttar Pradesh.”

