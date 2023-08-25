Gang circulating fake currency notes busted; three held

The district police on Thursday busted an inter-state gang involved in printing and circulating fake currency in Gorakhpur and adjoining districts and arrested three members of the gang, including the mastermind Rahul Singh from Hata under Gagha police station of the district.

SP South Arun Kumar Singh claimed police have also recovered the equipment, papers and chemicals used for printing the counterfeit currency on demand.

Police have also arrested Rahul’s accomplices Chand Mohammad and Avinash and claimed that the accused Rahul Singh had contacts in other states also for supplying fake currency through channel of suppliers.

Officials said two other accused, Vikas and Vikram, were still at large and police were carrying out raids to arrest them.

According to police officials, on payment of ₹one lakh original currency notes, the gang used to supply ₹5 lakh fake currency to small gangs for circulation in the market, mostly at liquor shops and petty vendors, they added.

SP South Arun Kumar Singh said a police officer at police station Gagha, Anil Ray saw a video on social media displaying the process of printing fake currency and on suspicion he detained one Chand Mohammad who disclosed that fake currency notes of denomination ₹200 were given to him to circulate in the market.

