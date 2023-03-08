I-T dept fetes women achievers in Ludhiana
The income tax department on Tuesday felicitated women achievers from various fields during a special event to celebrate International Women’s Day at Aaykar Bhawan, Ludhiana
Among those honoured were Dr Vanie Thapar; Dr Gursaran Sidhu; Dr Tanvir Likhari, principal, Government College for Boys; floriculturist Guddy Dhindsa; PPS officer Rupinder Sra, PCS officer Dr Savita Singh and social worker Aman Sandhu.
On the occasion, Parneet Sachdev, chief principal commissioner, income tax; Mandeep Singh Sidhu, commissioner of police, Ludhiana; Dr Kaustubh Sharma, inspector general of police, Ludhiana Range; and Dr Rajinder Kaur, commissioner, income tax, Ludhiana, also launched a special portrait, depicting the cause of gender equality, prepared by city-based author and nature artist Harpreet Sandhu.
Caption: Income tax and police officials during the launch of the portrait dedicated to International Women Day, prepared by author and nature artist Harpreet Sandhu (centre).