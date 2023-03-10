Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jalandhar man caught with banned injections in Ludhiana gets 10-year jail

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 10, 2023 01:55 AM IST

Over four years after a Jalandhar native was caught with restricted injections in Ludhiana in July 2018, a local court has sentenced him to 10-year rigorous imprisonment.

A Jalandhar man caught with banned injections in Ludhiana was awarded a 10-year jail term. (Shutterstock)

The court of additional district and sessions judge Harbans Singh Lekhi convicted the accused, Paramjit Singh, alias Pamma, of Mehmudpura village, Jalandhar, under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The Division Number 5 police had arrested Paramjit on July 9, 2018, for possessing vials of restricted injections during special checking in Sham Nagar. The accused had failed to produce any documents supporting possession of the injections, following which he was booked under the NDPS Act.

