Jammu and Kashmir lines up festivals to promote 75 new tourist spots

To attract foreign and domestic tourists towards Jammu and Kashmir, the Union territory is planning to promote 75 new tourist spots through a dedicated festival which will be held by the end of this year.

J&K is witnessing an uptick in tourist arrivals after a long time and the government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure more footfall, especially in areas less explored.

J&K chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Wednesday chaired a meeting with top officials to review various activities being undertaken by the tourism department to highlight and promote new tourist destinations. “It was informed that the tourism department is organising various events such as road shows. As a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav, the department will organise an iconic week celebration in the last week of October which will include performances on Hafiz Nagma, Kalam-e-Khusroo, Kalam-e-Baba Fareed, Qawwali, Baul Sufi folk, Darrvish Sufi dance, and Haziri Kathak, besides literary seminar on Sufism and exhibition of local arts, calligraphy, and Sufi traditions,” said J&K government spokesman.

The officials said that the tourism department will also promote destination-festivals like Sonamarg Autumn Festival, Pahalgam Winter Festival, Khadinyar Cultural Festival, Gulmarg Snow Festival, Basholi Art Festival, Mata Vaishnodevi Sangeet Samelan, Kishtwar Saffron Plucking Festival, and Suchetgarh Seema Darshan.

Similarly, Autumn and Houseboat festivals; Saffron Festival; Christmas and New Year festivals; and Winter Carnival will be organised to promote Kashmir-based destinations.

“To promote rural tourism, it was informed that specific activities will be organised along the identified rural circuits across Jammu and Kashmir, including Hokersar-Parihaspora-Gohan in Gulmarg, Waderbala, Nowgam Mawar- Lolab in Kupwara, Chari-Sharief-Doodhpathri-Yousmarg in Budgam and Saderkoot Payeen- Watlab in Bandipora,” the spokesman said.

“The department was asked to organise a 3-month tourism festival from November to January around the new tourist places,” the spokesperson said adding that Mehta told officials to preserve, restore, and promote the cultural and architectural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir.