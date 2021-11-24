Jat reservation campaign from Dec 1: Yashpal Malik reminds Modi, Shah of their promises

MEERUT All India Jat Aarakshan Samiti has decided to launch ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab from December 1, to raise the demand of reservation to Jats by including them in the list of Other Backward Class (OBC).

“The campaign will remind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah about their assurances given to the Jat community thrice (2015, 2017 and 2019) to fulfil their demand of reservation, but nothing has happened in past seven years,” said Samiti’s national president Yashpal Malik while making announcement regarding the campaign on Tuesday.

Malik accused both the leaders for not fulfilling their assurances given to the community during a meeting of MLAs, MPs and other leaders of the community. “They gave assurance during a meeting at PM residence in March 2015, thereafter in February 2017 and then in 2019 ahead of the Assembly polls in UP and Lok Sabha elections, respectively,” said Malik adding that the community was misled and felt cheated.

He said that the Jan Jagran Abhiyan would start from December 1. In the first phase, letters would be written to MLAs and MPs of all constituencies of UP, Haryana and Uttarakhand, he added.

Samiti’s state president Jagatveer Singh Sirohi claimed that Jat community had its impact in 125 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh and letters would be written to all MLAs and MPs of these constituencies regarding this. He said, besides this, Samiti’s divisional level meetings would also be convened soon.

Malik also released a pamphlet in which Samiti had given details about its leaders and meetings with PM and home minister, and assurances given by them to fulfil the community’s demand.

Malik demanded that PM Modi should fulfil his assurance or they would intensify the movement if their demand was overlooked and ignored.

He also raised the issue of withdrawing cases against people registered during the reservation movement in Haryana in 2017 and demanded that Haryana government should respect the agreement finalised between the Jat community leaders and state government.