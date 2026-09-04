Jharkhand media delegation visits Vizhinjam International Seaport

As part of the Kerala Press Tour, a delegation of journalists from Jharkhand on Friday visited the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram.

The delegation being briefed by the officials at the Vizhinjam International Seaport (HT Photo)

Organised by the press information bureau (PIB), the delegation was briefed extensively on the development, construction, infrastructure and operations of Vizhinjam International Seaport. The team was apprised of the port’s role as a modern deep-water container transshipment facility and its potential significance for India’s maritime trade and global connectivity.

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The delegation visited various operational areas of the port and gained first-hand insights into the handling of large container vessels, container movement, storage and other port operations. They were also briefed on the use of modern technology, automation and advanced container-handling systems at the port.

“The strategic location and natural depth of Vizhinjam are among its key advantages. Located close to the international East-West shipping route, the port has the potential to emerge as a major transshipment hub for India and strengthen the country’s position in global maritime trade. This is the only fully automated port in the country,” a port authority official said.

Underlining the broader significance of Vizhinjam in reducing India’s dependence on overseas transshipment hubs and enabling a larger share of India-bound and India-origin cargo to be handled within the country, officials said the project is expected to contribute to the growth of maritime trade, logistics, employment and allied economic activities.

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{{^usCountry}} The project, developed on a PPP model between the Kerala goverment and the Adani group, has been developed over a reclaimed land, coating around ₹8,000 crore in the first phase, which was thrown open for commercial operation last year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The project, developed on a PPP model between the Kerala goverment and the Adani group, has been developed over a reclaimed land, coating around ₹8,000 crore in the first phase, which was thrown open for commercial operation last year. {{/usCountry}}

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“Of the 8000 crore, around 5000 crore was borne by the Kerala goverment l, ₹800 crore by the Centre and the rest by the private player. The second phase is expected to cost around ₹16,000 crowd which would borne entirely by us,” a company executive said.

As part of the agreement, the operator would start sharing revenue with the state government from 2034, where in the total share of the state would increase gradually over years, officials said.

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