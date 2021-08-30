Jiribam becomes Manipur’s first district to achieve 100% 1st dose vaccination

Manipur’s Jiribam district, which borders Assam’s Cachar district, becomes the first district to achieve 100 per cent vaccination with the first dose against Covid-19 in the state, official sources said.

“There are 27,392 electors in the district as per 2001 electoral rolls. A total of 27,429 eligible residents have been vaccinated,” said deputy commissioner, W Malemnganba Chenglei of Jiribam district in a press release on Monday.

“All eligible residents of the district, except Covid positive patients and seriously ill persons, have been vaccinated with the first dose,” he added.

Vaccination against Covid-19 started in Manipur on January 16 this year but in Jiribam district, it was started on February 9 initially covering healthcare workers and frontline workers.

Later, it was extended to persons even 18 years of age.

Jakuradhor Gram Panchayat became the first Gram Panchayat in the state to achieve 100 per cent vaccination of the first dose on August 3 while the Jiribam district achieved 100 vaccination with the first dose against the Covid 19 on August 29, the release stated.

According to the latest official reports, the state has so far given 15,19,826 doses of Covid vaccines including 11,85,319 first and 3,34,507 second doses to the residents.

A total of 6,05,525 first doses and 41,887 second doses of Covid vaccine were given to people between 18-44 years of age and 2,91,080 first doses and 1,25,949 second doses to people between 45-59 years besides 1,46,715 first doses and 65,696 second doses to people above 60 years till date, as per latest vaccination report available.

Commenting on the present vaccination trend in the state, chief minister N Biren Singh in a Facebook post on August 29, wrote, “COVID vaccination is very encouraging in our State. Till yesterday more than 15 lakh people have been vaccinated with 1st doses and around 11 lakhs with 2nd doses. From today, school and college teachers will be given priority. Pls get vaccinated to stay safe from the COVID pandemic.”

Meanwhile, the state reported 223 new Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. Thus, the state’s total infection tally increased to 1,13,551, the official source said. The total number of active cases stands at 3,340.

On the other hand, a total of two Covid-19 fatalities were reported, taking the state’s Covid-19 death toll to 1,781, it said. With 269 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total number of recovered Covid-19 cases reached 1,08,430. The state’s recovery rate has increased to 95.49%.