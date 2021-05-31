J&K asks administrative secretaries to vaccinate staff of civil secretariat

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday asked all administrative secretaries to vaccinate the entire staff of the civil secretariat, who are above the age of 18 against Covid-19.

In a circular issued by commissioner secretary to the government MK Diwvedi, administrative secretaries were asked to ensure vaccination of the entire staff of the civil secretariat above the age of 18.

“Attention of all administrative secretaries is invited towards circular no. 12-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated 6.4.2021, wherein instructions were issued for ensuring vaccination of employees above the age of 45. Since vaccination against Covid is now available for the age groups of 18 years and above, it is imperative that the entire staff working in civil secretariat, Jammu/Srinagar gets vaccinated immediately,” read the circular.

“It is impressed upon all administrative secretaries to ensure vaccination of all employees working in the administrative departments by June 10, 2021 and submit a report in this regard on June 11, 2021 to the general administration department,” it concluded.