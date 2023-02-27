J&K police attach 4 houses in Srinagar for providing shelter to terrorists

The Jammu and Kashmir police’s Special Investigation Unit on Monday attached four houses in Srinagar under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly providing shelter to terrorists, officials said on Monday.

Police said a first information report (FIR) was registered at Parimpora police station on May 22, 2022 under sections 153A (promoting enmity), 153 B (prejudicial to national integration), 505 (public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). During investigation, they found a module involved in hiding and providing logistical support to terrorists of The Resistance Front/Lashkar-e-Taiba (TRF-LeT) outfit, leading to the arrest of the involved persons. The charge sheet of the case was presented before the court against 13 accused persons including the terrorists of TRF/ LeT on December 2, 2022.

It was found three residential houses located at Barthana in Qamerwari area of Srinagar and one at Sangam, Eidgah provided shelter to terrorists for many days, police said. The houses at Qamerwari belonged to Shaheena and Asif Nath, Altaf Ahmed Dar, and Mudasir Ahmed Mir, respectively, while the house at Sangam Eidgah belonged to one Abdul Rehman Bhat.

“The said orders were issued in exercise of power conferred under Section 25 read with 2 (g)( ii) of UA(P) Act, The information of attachment of properties was submitted to designated authority,” an SIU spokesperson said in a statement.

“The team on the spot directed the concerned that there should be no alteration or otherwise to the attached properties without the prior permission of the designated authority,” the spokesperson added.

“Citizens are again requested not to provide shelter or logistics to terrorists failing which law will take its own course,” the spokesperson said.

The police said that the investigation of the said case is still going on.

Earlier on Friday, the SIU attached properties of three terror operatives, who owed their allegiance to the Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force, in Gool area of Ramban district.